Keller assembles team for HS2

Ground engineering specialist Keller UK has appointed Jon Hall major projects director to prepare the company for a role in major infrastructure projects in the pipeline.

His first job will be to assemble a team to start work on HS2, where Keller is supporting various joint ventures during the early contractor involvement period.

“This a huge challenge and a great opportunity to build a team to contribute to this massive project,” Jon Hall said. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Mr Hall started his career with Cementation after graduating from Leeds University in 1979.

He has since had spells at Amec and Expanded Piling and has spent the last seven years working for Keller, first in Australia with Vibropile and then in Singapore with Resource Piling.

As senior construction manager at Vibropile, Jon played a key role in building up the company before its amalgamation into Keller.

“I’ll be spending my time in the coming weeks getting to find out what the HS2 job really involves. With the scope of the works, it looks likely that all Keller UK companies will be involved at some stage,” he said.

“But HS2 is not only project I’ll be looking at. There will be plenty more coming on stream in the coming years.”