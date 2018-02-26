Kendalls joins Aggregate Industries

LafargeHolcim has acquired south coast aggregates supplier Kendall for an undisclosed sum.

Kendalls now becomes part of of LafargeHolcim’s subsidiary Aggregate Industries.

The Kendall Group includes Kendall Aggregates and Kendall Ready Mixed Concrete. Kendall Aggregates operate marine aggregate wharfs at Portsmouth and Shoreham-By-Sea and a railhead at Fareham that imports limestone aggregate by rail from Somerset.

Kendall Ready Mixed Concrete consists of five ready-mixed concrete plants at Portsmouth, Shoreham-By-Sea, Romsey, Alton and Newbury.

Kendall Bros (Portsmouth) Ltd turned over £25m in the year to 31st March 2017 and made a pre-tax profit of £2.3m.

LafargeHolcim chief executive Jan Jenisch said: “The Kendall Group is a successful business with a strong record of performance, good reputation and passionate people and is highly complementary to our existing operations in the UK. We welcome our new colleagues to the Group and look forward to further developing our business in the UK together.”

Kendall Group director Richard Kendall said: “We have always been a family-run business, so it was very important to us to find a company to take over Kendalls that would take care of the both the business and the people we have nurtured for almost 100 years. I believe that we found this in Aggregate Industries and I look forward to watching the Kendall Group continue to flourish under their ownership.”