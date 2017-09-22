Kier JV lines up three more housing sites

Kier Living and Together Housing Group have acquired three sites in North Yorkshire market towns for new housing developments.

Kier will build a total of 528 homes across the three sites, with 209 of them as affordable housing.

Sites at Tanton Road in Stokesley and Windmill Hill in Driffield are ready to start on site. The third site, in Easingwold, has planning permission and will follow soon.

The developments join Blackrock Mills in Huddersfield, which was the first project acquired jointly by Kier Living and Together Housing Group. Kier Living has been building here since August 2016 and plans to deliver 113 new homes.

The Homes & Communities Agency (HCA) is backing the three new developments with a £17m debt facility through the Home Building Fund. This will allow Kier and Together Housing Group to expand their Northern Ventures joint venture, which aims to deliver more than 500 homes per year by 2020.

HCA general manager Gary Middleton said: “Innovative partnerships like this will quickly help provide more new homes for people in these market towns and I am really pleased that our £17m loan will help make a real difference for over 500 families.”