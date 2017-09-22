News » UK » Kier JV lines up three more housing sites » published 22 Sep 2017
Kier JV lines up three more housing sites
Kier Living and Together Housing Group have acquired three sites in North Yorkshire market towns for new housing developments.
Kier will build a total of 528 homes across the three sites, with 209 of them as affordable housing.
Sites at Tanton Road in Stokesley and Windmill Hill in Driffield are ready to start on site. The third site, in Easingwold, has planning permission and will follow soon.
The developments join Blackrock Mills in Huddersfield, which was the first project acquired jointly by Kier Living and Together Housing Group. Kier Living has been building here since August 2016 and plans to deliver 113 new homes.
The Homes & Communities Agency (HCA) is backing the three new developments with a £17m debt facility through the Home Building Fund. This will allow Kier and Together Housing Group to expand their Northern Ventures joint venture, which aims to deliver more than 500 homes per year by 2020.
HCA general manager Gary Middleton said: “Innovative partnerships like this will quickly help provide more new homes for people in these market towns and I am really pleased that our £17m loan will help make a real difference for over 500 families.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 22 Sep 2017 (last updated on 22 Sep 2017).