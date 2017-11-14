Kier lands £36m Regent Street development

The Crown Estate has contracted Kier for the £36m redevelopment of Morley House on London’s Regent Street.

Forming part of the Crown Estate’s wider £100m redevelopment, Kier will demolish the existing building to enable the construction of 44 residential units on upper floors and 11,000 sq ft of retail space on the ground floor and basement.

Work is due to begin later this year with completion scheduled for summer 2020.

Cliff Thomas, managing director of Kier Construction London, said: “This project, which builds on our expertise in delivering mixed-use schemes, will provide a high-quality retail and residential development in the heart of London and forms a key part of The Crown Estate’s wider regeneration plans.”

Bob Dawson, head of the Regent Street portfolio at the Crown Estate, said: “Regent Street is one of the world’s top destinations for shopping, business and leisure. Ongoing investments such as Morley House are an important part of our long-term commitment to London’s West End and support our vision to refocus the area north of Oxford Circus around high-quality lifestyle and leisure, complementing the fashion-led offer on the rest of Regent Street.”