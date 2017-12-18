Kier refurbishes Edinburgh campus building

Kier Construction Scotland has been awarded a £7.7m contract by the University of Edinburgh to refurbish the former British Geological Survey building, Murchison House.

Work began in mid-December 2017 and is to be completed by September 2018.

Murchison House is on the University of Edinburgh’s King’s Buildings campus and is currently vacant. It will receive an extensive fit-out with open-plan teaching hub, study spaces, lecture theatres, exhibition spaces, Edinburgh Innovations offices and a range of student service offices.

Kier is already on site at a number of education-sector buildings in Scotland, refurbishing Edinburgh College of Art and restoring the fire-damaged Mackintosh Building at the Glasgow School of Art.

Regional managing director Brian McQuade said: “We are delighted to have won this important contract which demonstrates our solid record of successfully completing major projects of this scale and builds upon our relationship with the University of Edinburgh where we are currently working on the refurbishment of Edinburgh College of Art.”