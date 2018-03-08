Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu March 08 2018

News » Up To £20m » Kier to build Devonport's immersive cinema » published 8 Mar 2018

Kier to build Devonport's immersive cinema

Kier has been named preferred bidder by the Real Ideals Organisation (RIO) to build a ‘centre for immersive technologies’, including Europe’s first 360-degree cinema.

The cinema will be in an extension to the historic Market Hall building Above: The cinema will be in an extension to the historic Market Hall building

The £7.2m project will extend and transform the Grade II listed Market Hall in Devonport, Plymouth to become a centre for research in virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies.

The 820 m2 extension will house an exhibition centre with a dome shaped virtual reality cinema. The 15-metre diameter structure will allow an audience of 150 to watch a cinematic virtual reality experience. Sports matches, concerts and films could be shown at the Market Hall, with the screen fully surrounding visitors.

There will also be a cultural, corporate events space with seating for up to 350 people and an expo capacity of 600. 

Work is set to start in spring 2018 and open to the public in late 2019.

Anthony Irving, managing director of Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: “This innovative cinema experience at Market Hall is the first of its kind in Europe and we are thrilled to play a part in making Plymouth a national leader in digital innovation.”

RIO chief executive Lindsey Hall said: “The expertise of the Kier team, having handled other high-profile cultural developments, will play a key role in creating a truly world-class centre for immersive technologies, with an iconic cinematic VR experience. We’re looking forward to breaking ground in the coming weeks and getting this incredibly exciting landmark project under way.”

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 8 Mar 2018 (last updated on 8 Mar 2018).

