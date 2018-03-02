Kier tops contracts league again

Kier ended February at the top of the Builders' Conference BCLive contracts league table for the second successive month.

Kier signed 11 new contracts in February 2017, with a combined value of £304.3m. The largest was a £180m deal for Highways England to continue the upgrade of M6 junctions 16-19 (Crewe to Knutsford) to smart motorway. Kier had previously been working in joint venture with Carillion on this job.

The total value of new construction contracts awarded in February 2017 in the UK recorded by the Builders' Conference was £4,432m.

This was 2% down on January 2017’s total of £4,520m but up 3% when compared with February 2016’s total of £4,298m.

The BCLive Top 20 contractors for February 2017 (click on table to enlarge)

Further Images