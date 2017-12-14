Kier wins £136m London hospitals assignment

Kier has been selected to deliver an expected £136m pipeline of works across the London North West Healthcare NHS Trust’s estate.

The contract will see Kier deliver a range of schemes for the health trust, starting with an update of its estates strategy and site master plans. Sites include Northwick Park, St Mark’s, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals.

The scope of works includes new operating theatres and improvements to existing theatres as well as refurbishments to critical care and outpatients departments.

London North West Healthcare NHS Trust serves a population of a million people and its accident & emergency (A&E) department at Northwick Park Hospital is one of the busiest in London.

Kier’s contract was awarded through the Department of Health’s four-year P22 framework. The contractor has now secured more than £400m of awards in the first year of the new framework.

It was previously on the earlier P21 and P21+ frameworks, which brought it more than £2bn of healthcare schemes, including a new £30 million Emergency Centre at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and a £50m programme of reconfiguration works for the North Middlesex University NHS Hospital Trust. Earlier this year it also secured a place on the £500m PIC Framework to deliver privately funded projects for the NHS.

Kier health director Lewis Parker said: “As one of the UK’s biggest public healthcare builders, we’ll be working closely with the trust and using our expertise to carry out these works whilst ensuring the hospitals can continue to operate on a daily basis.”