Kier wins £28m Liverpool Kaplan contract

Kier is building new student accommodation and a teaching block for a £28m development at Liverpool International College.

Kier will deliver a 13-storey, 259-bed student accommodation block and a three-storey college building for up to 900 students. The college is a partnership between the University of Liverpool and Kaplan International, a language school and training provider for overseas students.

The scheme, slated to open in September 2019, will be part of Liverpool Knowledge Quarter’s Paddington Village. It is Kier’s second project in the district, having built the Sensor City project for Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Liverpool.

Kier Construction Northern managing director John O’Callaghan said: “We’re looking forward to working with Kaplan International, using our team’s experience and expertise in similar projects to deliver a quality, high-profile project to be proud of.”

Other recent Kier contract awards in the north of England include a £28m contract for student accommodation in Leeds and a 329-bed student accommodation scheme in Newcastle, which is now nearing completion.