Kirklees picks BAM again for new school

Kirklees Metropolitan District Council has appointed BAM Construction to build Beaumont Primary Academy in Huddersfield.

Construction work has just started on the £10m school in the grounds of Moor End Academy in Crosland Moor. It is being funded by Kirklees council.

The scheme follows the completion of the 420-place Royds Hall Primary School building, which BAM also delivered for the council, as well as the new Huddersfield Leisure Centre before that.

Construction director Jason Pink said: “This is a 630-place three-form entry primary school which we negotiated directly with the council under the auspices of the YORBuild framework following our previous work for them. It’s taken a while to get to site because of site complications, and it will be built in the grounds of Moor End Academy.

“It is a two-storey building with brickwork and render, located close to Beaumont Park. As such, we’re working with Friends of Beaumont Park to find ways we can add some value to the area.

“This appointment is an excellent sign of how closely Kirklees Council and ourselves have been able to work together and collaborate effectively.”

BAM’s team is headed by Danny Walsh, who managed Royds Hall, who said: “We are using local companies wherever possible – already we’ve engaged Littlewoods Joinery from Huddersfield and Crossways Scaffold from Halifax.”

The school has been designed by BAM Design (architecture, structures and MEP) and BAM Services Engineering will deliver the mechanical and electrical works. The completed school is expected to be handed over by September 2018 ahead of the new school year.