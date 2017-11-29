Knowsley housing workers go on strike

Housing maintenance workers in Knowsley on Merseyside start a series of strikes over pay this week.

Strike action is being taken by 120 workers employed by Vivark Ltd and Knowsley Housing Trust who perform maintenance and repair work on the trust’s social housing properties.

They down tools on Friday 1st December, and then every Monday and Friday (apart from bank holidays) until Monday 19th February 2018.

From Friday 1st December until Thursday 22nd February 2018 workers will also be undertaking a call out and overtime ban, which is expected to disrupt emergency repairs procedures.

The strike follows the rejection of a 2% pay increase offer this year after years of pay freezes and other below inflation increases.

Vivark describes itself as “a social enterprise, which means we always put people over profit”. However, union representatives say that its employees have seen their terms and conditions deteriorate in recent years, with a reduction in holidays, lower pension entitlement, an increase in working hours and cuts to sick pay.

Unite regional officer John Sheppard said: “Unite members at Vivark and Knowsley Housing Trust have said enough is enough they will not allow their pay and conditions to be constantly eroded. Our skilled and dedicated members have seen their pay and conditions cut year on year in real terms and as a result are struggling to make ends meet.

“The companies involved have failed to enter into sensible negotiations and our members have had no option but to take strike action as a last resort.

“The strike action will inevitably result in tenants experiencing delays in repairs and maintenance work but this is directly a result of the companies’ actions. The ball is firmly in Vivark and Knowsley Housing Trust’s court, they can still prevent the strikes by returning to the negotiating table and making a fair pay offer.”