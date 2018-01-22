Komatsu investment keeps Hawk training centre up to date

Plant hire firm Hawk has bought six new Komatsu machines for its safety and training centre in Shropshire.

In addition to its plant hire business, Hawk is a leading provider of plant training in the UK, delivering more than 5,000 courses every year.

The investment in new Komatsu machinery will enable Hawk to expand its training facility and ensure trainees are learning on the most up-to-date equipment

Hawk’s new machine line-up includes the HB215LC-2 hybrid excavator with the D61PXi-24 and PC210LCi-11 intelligent Machine Control technology as well as the PC210LCi-11 Intelligent Machine Control excavator and D61PXi-24 Intelligent Machine Control bulldozer.

Hawk has also bought an HM300-5 articulated dump truck, a WA470-8 wheeled loader and a PC30MR-5 mini excavator.

The machines were delivered by Marubeni-Komatsu, UK dealer for the Japanese manufacturer.

Hawk director Paul Allman said: “Our partnership with Marubeni-Komatsu reflects the importance we both see in ensuring the next generation of constructions workers have the opportunity to train on new and innovative equipment. There is a huge shortage of skilled construction workers in the UK. Through our training school we are able to provide training and accreditations for a wide range of construction courses including machine operators. The addition of new equipment will enable candidates to receive the best training available and in turn attract more people into the industry."