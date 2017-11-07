Kuala Lumpur tenders Circle Line contract

Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MTR Corp) has announced the tender for a new line.

Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Line 3: Circle Line (CCL) is the third line of the KVMRT system. It follows the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line which is in operation, and the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line, which is currently under construction.

The KVMRT system will be the backbone of the Klang Valley’s integrated rail network.

The CCL Line project includes the construction of tunnels, viaducts, stations, depots, trackworks, rolling stock, signalling, power supply and other structures and services.

The successful tenderer will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the project on a turnkey basis and to provide financing.

The scope includes 40km of MRT railway, 32km of twin bored tunnels and 8km of elevated viaducts. The works are to be designed to permit the railway to operate at a maximum operating speed of 100kph. There will be 26 stations – 19 underground and seven elevated – as well as two depots.