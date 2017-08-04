Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Over £20m » Lagan wins £35m Salford contract » published 4 Aug 2017

Lagan wins £35m Salford contract

Lagan Building Contractors has started work on a £35m contract for Outwood Developments to build Phase One of its Outwood Wharf development in Salford.

An artist's impression of Outwood Wharf Phase 1 Above: An artist's impression of Outwood Wharf Phase 1

The first phase of Outwood Wharf consists of 263 apartments and townhouses. It is part of a wider £125m investment in developing approximately 600 residential units over the next four years.

Jon Adams, managing director of Lagan Building Contractors, said: “Phase 1 of Outwood Wharf is an anchor project for Lagan Building Contractors to demonstrate its intent in the northwest to strategically and organically grow its business from its newly established regional office in Manchester.”

This article was published on 4 Aug 2017 (last updated on 4 Aug 2017).

