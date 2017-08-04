Lagan wins £35m Salford contract

Lagan Building Contractors has started work on a £35m contract for Outwood Developments to build Phase One of its Outwood Wharf development in Salford.

The first phase of Outwood Wharf consists of 263 apartments and townhouses. It is part of a wider £125m investment in developing approximately 600 residential units over the next four years.

Jon Adams, managing director of Lagan Building Contractors, said: “Phase 1 of Outwood Wharf is an anchor project for Lagan Building Contractors to demonstrate its intent in the northwest to strategically and organically grow its business from its newly established regional office in Manchester.”