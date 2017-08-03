Laing O’Rourke finalises Manchester Airport contract

Laing O’Rourke has signed a major contract with Manchester Airports Group to lead the first stage of its £1bn development programme.

Laing O’Rourke was chosen as preferred bidder in July 2016 and has since been carrying out advanced and enabling works in preparation for the award of the main contract. Now finalised, the contractor will proceed with a four-year plan to transform Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport into the primary terminal building.

This £500m project will increase airport capacity from 25 million passengers a year to 45 million passengers a year.

Liam Cummins, Laing O’Rourke’s head of UK Building, said: “This is a contract of international significance, working with a progressive client on such a high profile aviation sector transformation. We will be required to work sensitively in a live, high-intensity environment, drawing on our engineering expertise as well as our ability to deliver complex and challenging programmes.”

Laing O’Rourke’s contract represents the majority of the works associated with the programme and involves the design and construction of an extension to the existing Terminal 2 building, more than doubling its current size.

Works include:

• Reconfiguring and expanding Terminal 2, more than doubling its size

• Two new security halls with an option for a USA pre-clearance facility

• New international departure lounge with food and retail outlets

• New business lounges with airfield views

• New baggage handling facilities

• New airside piers, increasing the available number of contact stands, with direct linkage to the terminal

• A new 3,800 space multi-storey car parks with direct links to the terminal building

• Construction of a new access ramp, linking the exit of the M56 onto an upgraded and extended forecourt around T2

• Reconfiguration of permitted access roads in and around the new terminal.

At peak, the project will employ some 1,500 people and Laing O’Rourke has committed to creating 150 apprenticeships.

The precise value of Laing O'Rourke's contract has not been disclosed, but MAG said that the Terminal 2 transformation phase was the largest single element of a £1bn, 10-year programme. The contract notice in 2015 described it as a £500m contract.

A fly-through video of the project has been produced by MAG, but it is best viewed with sound turned off.