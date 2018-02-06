News » UK » Laing O’Rourke holds Manchester recruitment drive » published 6 Feb 2018
Laing O’Rourke holds Manchester recruitment drive
Laing O’Rourke is holding a careers fair in Manchester this week for young people wanting a job in construction.
The company is looking for apprentices, graduate trainees and interns.
The Early Talent event takes place at Wythenshawe Forum, near Manchester Airport, on Thursday 8th February 2018, from 2pm to 7pm.
The event is organised in conjunction with Manchester City Council, Manchester Airport Group and the University of Manchester.
Laing O’Rourke staff, ranging from apprentices to project managers, will be giving practical advice on how to go about landing an apprenticeship or placement.
Director Tom Higgins said: “Laing O’Rourke is delivering high-profile projects that span over a number of years and we recognise the positive impact they have on local communities. We want to highlight what goes into these projects and how they shape the world around us, so young people can learn how a career in construction can be rewarding.”
Jo Vezey, head of talent, inclusion and social sustainability at Laing O’Rourke, added: “Investing in future talent is fundamental to our business and in establishing good working sustainable partnerships. This approach is embedded in everything we do, as we continue to recruit and develop our workforce.”
If you want to attend, you can register at: bit.ly/lorrecruiting
