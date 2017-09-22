Laing O’Rourke JV wins Sydney metro station

A joint venture between Laing O’Rourke and John Holland has been appointed for the upgrade of Sydenham Station in Sydney, Australia.

The AU$240m (£141m) project involves upgrading Sydenham Station so that it can operate as part of the new Sydney Metro. Tasks including signalling works, utility relocations and the installation of new train control systems.

“The Sydenham upgrade project will help support economic and social development in Sydney, and improve the ease with which people move around in their day-to-day lives. We have already been chosen to work with the Government on the new harbour rail crossing for Sydney Metro City & Southwest,” said John Holland chief executive officer Joe Barr. More than 100 people will be employed on the project.

Laing O’Rourke Australia hub managing director Cathal O’Rourke said the city-shaping project is a critical part of the transformation of the overall Sydney Metro project, and the key meeting point of the new Sydney Metro and existing Sydney Trains networks.

Work is scheduled to begin at Sydenham in 2018.