News » Over £20m » Laing O'Rourke lands £700m Brent Cross extension » published 24 Oct 2017
Laing O'Rourke lands £700m Brent Cross extension
Laing O'Rourke has been named preferred contractor for the regeneration of Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north London.
Laing O’Rourke has been appointed under a pre-construction services agreement as part of a two stage tender process for the main construction works with an overall value in the region of £700m.
Hammerson and Standard Life Investments, joint owners of Brent Cross Shopping Centre, will now work with the contractor to finalise the design and procurement to enable a start on site in 2018.
The regeneration of Brent Cross will double the size of the existing centre to 2 million sq ft of retail and leisure space. This will include up to 150 new retail stores and 50 new restaurants, as well as a cinema, a hotel and improved public spaces including a new town square. The plans also include a relocated and enlarged bus station as well as improved transport and highways infrastructure.
The scheme is designed by architects Callison RTKL and Chapman Taylor.
Laing O’Rourke’s recent record in this sector includes Trinity Leeds, Westgate Oxford and Edinburgh St James Quarter developments..
Liam Cummins, head of UK building for Laing O’Rourke, said; “Laing O’Rourke has the ability to drive certainty into the delivery programme through in-house technical expertise and procurement capacity, our integrated supply chain and advanced digital engineering and offsite manufacturing. The project is in total alignment with our 2025 mission to be the recognised leader of innovation and excellence in the construction industry.
“We will collaboratively define – then deliver – success for our clients, partners and the wider community on Brent Cross, undoubtedly one of London’s most exciting and anticipated retail regenerations.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 24 Oct 2017 (last updated on 25 Oct 2017).