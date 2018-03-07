News » International » Laing O'Rourke scoops $955m Sydney station contract » published 7 Mar 2018
Laing O'Rourke scoops $955m Sydney station contract
Laing O'Rourke has landed a contract worth AU$955m (£745m) to transform Australia’s busiest commuter rail hub into the gateway to the new Sydney Metro network.
Laing O’Rourke managing director Cathal O’Rourke joined New South Wales (NSW) transport minister Andrew Constance for the announcement at Sydney's Central Station, which will be renewed to serve the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project.
“We have a strong track record in complex transport precincts around the world – and with this experience we have assembled a team who will deliver a world-class result for the NSW Government, the people of Sydney and the businesses and customers who rely on Central every day,” O’Rourke said. “Our recent experience delivering the $100 million upgrade of Wynyard Station allowed us to develop construction techniques that will ensure minimal disruption throughout the life of the project. The station needs to be kept running, and its history and heritage protected, as we also upgrade it to the modern transport solution Metro offers.”
Laing O’Rourke will deliver the project alongside firm Woods Bagot and its partner John McAslan + Partners, and designers GHD and Aurecon.
The contract involves construction of the new Sydney Metro platforms approximately 27m below the existing platform level together with the new pedestrian concourse, Central Walk, providing connectivity directly from the new metro to Chalmers Street. The project is designed to be a catalyst that revitalises and anchors urban transformation to the south of the Sydney central business district (CBD).
Main project features include:
- Construction of Central Walk – a 19m-wide tunnel from Chalmers Street, linking to new metro platforms under Central Station;
- Construction of the new metro station;
- Renewal of the historic Central Station;
- A new feature roof to the Northern Concourse to transform the space and emphasise the historic features of the Central Electric Building.
Central Station is a key pillar of Sydney’s public transport network, with more than 250,000 people passing through the station every day and that number is expected to grow to 450,000 in the next two decades.
