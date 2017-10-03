Laing O’Rourke wins UAE data centre project

Laing O’Rourke has won a contract to expand data centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The contract for Khazna Data Centres involves the design, build and fit-out of three new ‘pods’ that will double the existing capacity.

The expansion will span a build-up area of about 31,000m2 across the existing facilities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai out of which 7,500m2 is IT 'whitespace' The scope of the projects includes full design responsibility, construction of a two-storey building for each pod, and all specialist mechanical, electrical and plumbing works.

Design work is starting straightaway, with on-site works due to begin in early 2018. The projects are scheduled for handover in summer 2019 in Dubai and autumn 2019 in Abu Dhabi. The project will be led by project director Vijay Gangakhedkar.

Mark Andrews, managing director for Laing O’Rourke’s Middle East business, said: “We are delighted to extend our long-term client relationship with Khazna on these prestigious data centre projects.”

Hassan Al Naqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, said: “The expansion of our footprint on what is already the UAE’s largest dedicated wholesale data centre demonstrates the growing demand for a carrier-neutral data centre. Not only are organisations looking for highly secure environments, but also reliable providers so that they can focus on their core business operations.”

