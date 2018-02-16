News » UK » Land Release Funds allocated to 79 housing schemes » published 16 Feb 2018
Land Release Funds allocated to 79 housing schemes
The Ministry of Housing has released details of construction schemes set to benefit from the second wave of funding from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.
A total of 79 projects across England will share in a £45m pot of Land Release Fund money, designed to pay for infrastructure that makes house-building projects viable.
The 79 schemes are all on council-owned land and collectively plan to deliver 7,280 new-build homes. They were chosen from 143 bids received.
The Land Release Fund, which comes out of the overarching £5bn Housing Infrastructure Fund, is administered through a partnership of the Local Government Association and Cabinet Office’s One Public Estate (OPE) programme.
Projects being allocated support in this round include:
A development in Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, is getting £1.7m to build new roads, roundabouts, and utility services, which will unlock up to 330 homes potentially built with Japanese modular housing techniques.
A project in Worcester is getting £750,000 to demolish a leisure centre and undergo asbestos decontamination works near its city centre, helping to unlock up to 50 homes.
A scheme in Paignton, Devon, is getting £1.9m to support construction of a 350-metre sewer, drainage upgrades and two new roads. This will help unlock up to 200 homes.
The full list of schemes awarded land release
|
Local Authority
|
Project
|
LRF Funding (£)
|
Breckland
|
Shipdham
|
£300,000
|
Bexley
|
West Street
|
£142,093
|
Bexley
|
Walnut tree depot
|
£250,753
|
Bexley
|
Bridge Street Road
|
£117,018
|
Bexley
|
Nags Head Lane - Bexley
|
£91,943
|
Blackburn with Darwen
|
Blackburn with Darwen - Newfield Dev Area
|
£32,000
|
Blackburn with Darwen
|
Blackburn with Darwen - Fishmoor Drive
|
£35,000
|
Blackburn with Darwen
|
Blackburn with Darwen - Griffin
|
£670,000
|
Blackpool
|
Blackpool - Bispham Road
|
£1,050,000
|
Blackpool
|
Blackpool Rd - Poulton
|
£1,700,000
|
Blackpool
|
Blackpool - Ryscar Way
|
£400,000
|
Brighton & Hove
|
Kensington Street
|
£144,000
|
Brighton & Hove
|
Victoria Road
|
£340,000
|
Brighton & Hove
|
Selsfield Drive
|
£335,000
|
Bristol
|
Haldon Close Bristol, BS3 5LW
|
£220,000
|
Bristol
|
2-20 Filwood Broadway, Bristol
|
£390,000
|
Bristol
|
Kingswear, Knowle West.
|
£250,000
|
Bristol
|
Bath Rd, Totterdown
|
£270,000
|
Bristol
|
Whitehouse Centre, Fulford Rd
|
£2,680,000
|
Broadland
|
Rosebery Road, Great Plumstead
|
£160,000
|
Broxtowe
|
Residential Development Eastwood
|
£1,000,000
|
Chelmsford
|
St Peters (Chelmsford)
|
£925,000
|
Chelmsford
|
Moulsham (Chelsmford)
|
£125,757
|
Craven
|
Phase 1 Small Housing Sites
|
£662,125
|
Durham
|
Former Stanley School of Technology Housing Development
|
£1,250,000
|
Durham
|
Self Build Housing Development
|
£810,000
|
East Hampshire
|
Mill Chase Academy
|
£1,200,000
|
Haringey
|
Pinkham Way
|
£1,500,000
|
Hartlepool
|
Seaton Lane Sites
|
£205,000
|
Herefordshire
|
Bromyard Depot
|
£225,000
|
Lambeth
|
Fenwick South
|
£825,000
|
Luton
|
Taylor Street
|
£855,545
|
Maidstone
|
Brunswick St / Union St
|
£658,000
|
Maldon
|
Friary (Maldon)
|
£255,735
|
Mendip
|
Easthill, Frome
|
£420,000
|
Mendip
|
Cemetery lane, Street
|
£210,000
|
Mendip
|
Norbins Road, Glastonbury
|
£84,000
|
Mendip
|
North Parade, Frome
|
£112,000
|
Newcastle on Tyne
|
NCC Package of sites (Losh Terrace, Manor Park, Wansford Avenue, Newburn Road)
|
£525,000
|
North Devon
|
Seven Brethren, Barnstaple
|
£2,200,000
|
Norwich
|
Mile Cross depot enabling works
|
£980,000
|
Plymouth
|
Colin Campbell House/Colin Campbell Court
|
£1,000,000
|
Plymouth
|
Bath Street West
|
£1,500,000
|
Plymouth
|
Stirling House, Honicknowle
|
£250,000
|
Plymouth
|
Corporate Asset Release Programme
|
£407,500
|
Plymouth
|
Land at Prince Maurice Road, Lipson Allotments
|
£525,000
|
Plymouth
|
Efford Health and Wellbeing Hub
|
£250,000
|
Rochford
|
Rocheway/Millview (Rochford)
|
£422,110
|
Rochford
|
Freight House and RDC Offices (Rochford)
|
£204,125
|
Rotherham
|
Project One: Housing Delivery - Rothwell Grange & Copewell Lodge
|
£300,000
|
Rotherham
|
Project Two: Place Based Transformation
|
£150,000
|
Rushcliffe
|
Depot- Housing Development - West Bridgford
|
£300,000
|
Salford
|
Salford Development Site, Astley Road
|
£500,000
|
Salford
|
Swinton Transformation, Salford
|
£110,000
|
Salford
|
Little Hulton Residential Development, Longshaw Drive, Salford
|
£90,000
|
Scarborough
|
Depot Rationalisation, Scarborough
|
£50,000
|
Shropshire
|
Ellesmere Remediation
|
£544,507
|
South Gloucestershire
|
Emersons Green Lane, Bristol
|
£150,000
|
South Gloucestershire
|
Station Road, Yate
|
£230,000
|
South Gloucestershire
|
Land at Savages Wood Road, Bradley Stoke
|
£200,000
|
South Gloucestershire
|
Land at Woodlands, Tytherington
|
£100,000
|
South Gloucestershire
|
32 Gloucester Road/Castle 6th form, Thornbury
|
£720,000
|
South Gloucestershire
|
Charborough Road, Filton
|
£500,000
|
South Gloucestershire
|
Woodend Road, Frampton Cotterell
|
£175,000
|
South Gloucestershire
|
Lower Stone Close, Frampton Cotterell
|
£20,000
|
South Gloucestershire
|
Eastbury Close, Thornbury
|
£30,000
|
South Ribble
|
South Ribble - Bamber Bridge and Lockstock Hall
|
£362,000
|
St Edmundsbury
|
St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds
|
£670,000
|
Stevenage
|
Kenilworth Close / Burwell Road and Gresley Way
|
£900,000
|
Swindon
|
John Street Car Park redevelopment
|
£400,000
|
Teignbridge
|
Newton Abbot, Bradley Lane
|
£2,500,000
|
Torbay
|
Victoria Square, Paignton
|
£900,000
|
Torbay
|
Preston Down Road, Paignton
|
£1,100,000
|
Torbay
|
Collaton St Mary, Paignton
|
£1,976,000
|
Wiltshire
|
Land Assembley Next Phase
|
£700,000
|
Worcester
|
Sansome Walk
|
£750,000
|
Worcester
|
The Pines
|
£180,000
|
Wychavon
|
Kingsfield
|
£150,000
|
Wycombe
|
Bassetsbury Allotments
|
£500,000
This article was published on 16 Feb 2018 (last updated on 16 Feb 2018).