Land Release Funds allocated to 79 housing schemes

The Ministry of Housing has released details of construction schemes set to benefit from the second wave of funding from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

A total of 79 projects across England will share in a £45m pot of Land Release Fund money, designed to pay for infrastructure that makes house-building projects viable.

The 79 schemes are all on council-owned land and collectively plan to deliver 7,280 new-build homes. They were chosen from 143 bids received.

The Land Release Fund, which comes out of the overarching £5bn Housing Infrastructure Fund, is administered through a partnership of the Local Government Association and Cabinet Office’s One Public Estate (OPE) programme.

Projects being allocated support in this round include:

A development in Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, is getting £1.7m to build new roads, roundabouts, and utility services, which will unlock up to 330 homes potentially built with Japanese modular housing techniques.

A project in Worcester is getting £750,000 to demolish a leisure centre and undergo asbestos decontamination works near its city centre, helping to unlock up to 50 homes.

A scheme in Paignton, Devon, is getting £1.9m to support construction of a 350-metre sewer, drainage upgrades and two new roads. This will help unlock up to 200 homes.

