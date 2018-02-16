Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Fri February 16 2018

News » UK » Land Release Funds allocated to 79 housing schemes » published 16 Feb 2018

Land Release Funds allocated to 79 housing schemes

The Ministry of Housing has released details of construction schemes set to benefit from the second wave of funding from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

A total of 79 projects across England will share in a £45m pot of Land Release Fund money, designed to pay for infrastructure that makes house-building projects viable.

The 79 schemes are all on council-owned land and collectively plan to deliver 7,280 new-build homes. They were chosen from 143 bids received.

The Land Release Fund, which comes out of the overarching £5bn Housing Infrastructure Fund, is administered through a partnership of the Local Government Association and Cabinet Office’s One Public Estate (OPE) programme.

Projects being allocated support in this round include:

A development in Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, is getting £1.7m to build new roads, roundabouts, and utility services, which will unlock up to 330 homes potentially built with Japanese modular housing techniques.

A project in Worcester is getting £750,000 to demolish a leisure centre and undergo asbestos decontamination works near its city centre, helping to unlock up to 50 homes.

A scheme in Paignton, Devon, is getting £1.9m to support construction of a 350-metre sewer, drainage upgrades and two new roads. This will help unlock up to 200 homes.

The full list of schemes awarded land release

 

 

Local Authority

Project

LRF Funding (£)

Breckland

Shipdham

£300,000

Bexley

West Street

£142,093

Bexley

Walnut tree depot

£250,753

Bexley

Bridge Street Road

£117,018

Bexley

Nags Head Lane - Bexley

£91,943

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackburn with Darwen - Newfield Dev Area

£32,000

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackburn with Darwen - Fishmoor Drive

£35,000

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackburn with Darwen - Griffin

£670,000

Blackpool

Blackpool - Bispham Road

£1,050,000

Blackpool

Blackpool Rd - Poulton

£1,700,000

Blackpool

Blackpool - Ryscar Way

£400,000

Brighton & Hove

Kensington Street

£144,000

Brighton & Hove

Victoria Road

£340,000

Brighton & Hove

Selsfield Drive

£335,000

Bristol

Haldon Close Bristol, BS3 5LW

£220,000

Bristol

2-20 Filwood Broadway, Bristol

£390,000

Bristol

Kingswear, Knowle West.

£250,000

Bristol

Bath Rd, Totterdown

£270,000

Bristol

Whitehouse Centre, Fulford Rd

£2,680,000

Broadland

Rosebery Road, Great Plumstead

£160,000

Broxtowe

Residential Development Eastwood

£1,000,000

Chelmsford

St Peters (Chelmsford)

£925,000

Chelmsford

Moulsham (Chelsmford)

£125,757

Craven

Phase 1 Small Housing Sites

£662,125

Durham

Former Stanley School of Technology Housing Development

£1,250,000

Durham

Self Build Housing Development

£810,000

East Hampshire

Mill Chase Academy

£1,200,000

Haringey

Pinkham Way

£1,500,000

Hartlepool

Seaton Lane Sites

£205,000

Herefordshire

Bromyard Depot

£225,000

Lambeth

Fenwick South

£825,000

Luton

Taylor Street

£855,545

Maidstone

Brunswick St / Union St

£658,000

Maldon

Friary (Maldon)

£255,735

Mendip

Easthill, Frome

£420,000

Mendip

Cemetery lane, Street

£210,000

Mendip

Norbins Road, Glastonbury

£84,000

Mendip

North Parade, Frome

£112,000

Newcastle on Tyne

NCC Package of sites (Losh Terrace, Manor Park, Wansford Avenue, Newburn Road)

£525,000

North Devon

Seven Brethren, Barnstaple

£2,200,000

Norwich

Mile Cross depot enabling works

£980,000

Plymouth

Colin Campbell House/Colin Campbell Court

£1,000,000

Plymouth

Bath Street West

£1,500,000

Plymouth

Stirling House, Honicknowle

£250,000

Plymouth

Corporate Asset Release Programme

£407,500

Plymouth

Land at Prince Maurice Road, Lipson Allotments

£525,000

Plymouth

Efford Health and Wellbeing Hub

£250,000

Rochford

Rocheway/Millview (Rochford)

£422,110

Rochford

Freight House and RDC Offices (Rochford)

£204,125

Rotherham

Project One: Housing Delivery - Rothwell Grange & Copewell Lodge

£300,000

Rotherham

Project Two: Place Based Transformation

£150,000

Rushcliffe

Depot- Housing  Development - West Bridgford

£300,000

Salford

Salford Development Site, Astley Road

£500,000

Salford

Swinton Transformation, Salford

£110,000

Salford

Little Hulton Residential Development, Longshaw Drive, Salford

£90,000

Scarborough

Depot Rationalisation, Scarborough

£50,000

Shropshire

Ellesmere Remediation

£544,507

South Gloucestershire

Emersons Green Lane, Bristol

£150,000

South Gloucestershire

Station Road, Yate

£230,000

South Gloucestershire

Land at Savages Wood Road, Bradley Stoke

£200,000

South Gloucestershire

Land at Woodlands, Tytherington

£100,000

South Gloucestershire

32 Gloucester Road/Castle 6th form, Thornbury

£720,000

South Gloucestershire

Charborough Road, Filton

£500,000

South Gloucestershire

Woodend Road, Frampton Cotterell

£175,000

South Gloucestershire

Lower Stone Close, Frampton Cotterell

£20,000

South Gloucestershire

Eastbury Close, Thornbury

£30,000

South Ribble

South Ribble - Bamber Bridge and Lockstock Hall

£362,000

St Edmundsbury

St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds

£670,000

Stevenage

Kenilworth Close / Burwell Road and Gresley Way

£900,000

Swindon

John Street Car Park redevelopment

£400,000

Teignbridge

Newton Abbot, Bradley Lane

£2,500,000

Torbay

Victoria Square, Paignton

£900,000

Torbay

Preston Down Road, Paignton

£1,100,000

Torbay

Collaton St Mary, Paignton

£1,976,000

Wiltshire

Land Assembley Next Phase

£700,000

Worcester

Sansome Walk

£750,000

Worcester

The Pines

£180,000

Wychavon

Kingsfield

£150,000

Wycombe

Bassetsbury Allotments

£500,000

 

 

MPU

This article was published on 16 Feb 2018 (last updated on 16 Feb 2018).

