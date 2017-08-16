News » UK » Larkfleet in expansion mode » published 16 Aug 2017
Larkfleet in expansion mode
Lincolnshire house-builder Larkfleet Homes has seen a 63% leap in turnover in the past year and is maintaining its growth trajectory.
Larkfleet Homes has published record operating and financial results for the year ending 30th June 2017. Pre-tax profit reached £13.9m, more than double the previous year's £6.3m. Turnover was almost £80m, up from £49m the previous year, from the completion of 399 homes, an 83% increase on the previous year.
Larkfleet Homes is owned principally by chief executive Karl Hick and joint managing director Helen Hick. It has two major brands – Larkfleet Homes, which builds timber-framed homes, and Allison Homes, which builds traditional brick and block constructed homes.
While the core of its activity is in Peterborough, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Rutland, it has recently launched subsidiaries in Scotland, the southwest of England and East Anglia.
The new southwest England operation sold 20 homes last year and is on course to sell more than twice that number this year, the company said. Other parts of the company are also expected to substantially increase sales.
Larkfleet recently secured a £35m loan from Cheyne Capital Management to finance its expansion plans.
Karl Hick said: “The house-building industry has been through some difficult years recently. However, I am pleased to say that Larkfleet weathered the storms of the recession and we are rapidly expanding our activities. We are now building more houses on more sites than ever before.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 16 Aug 2017 (last updated on 21 Aug 2017).