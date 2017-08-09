Leada Acrow launches Irish business

Specialist A-Plant division Leada Acrow is expanding into Ireland through a partnership with a Dublin-based company.

It will be working alongside Dublin-based partner, NorthEdge, to support contractors with hire equipment requirements. Leada Acrow supplies formwork, falsework and groundwork systems as well as edge protection systems and heavy duty shoring and support.

Leada Acrow, which marked its 80th anniversary last year, has a strategic partnership with German-based manufacturer, MEVA, one of the world's largest formwork and falsework producers.

Paul Burns, national sales director of Leada Acrow, said: "We are delighted to be developing our customer base in Ireland which represents an exciting opportunity to expand our market presence.”

NorthEdge director Adrian Cafferkey said: "Leada Acrow has an excellent reputation in the UK construction sector and we are delighted to be working with them to support our clients' requirements in Ireland."