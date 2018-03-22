Leada Acrow renews Meva tie-up

Leada Acrow, the formwork, falsework and groundwork division of A-Plant, has renewed its exclusive supply deal with Meva for another three years.

The new deal will see Leada Acrow replace the powder-coated Mammut system formwork in its hire inventory with Meva’s new generation of galvanised 350 formwork panels.

Leada Acrow will receive its first order of M350 hot-dip galvanised panels from the German manufacturer before the end of March and plans to roll out the new equipment across its nine service centres.

Leada Acrow said that Meva’s new galvanizing method provided optimal corrosion protection to the equipment. Director Barry Furlong said: “This is a big step forward for our business and we are excited about the opportunities this investment will open up to us.”

Leada Acrow hires formwork, falsework and groundwork systems, as well as edge protection systems and heavy-duty shoring and support for a wide range of developments. It has been using Meva’s products since 1991 and received exclusive supplier rights in December 2013.

Mr Furlong said: “Renewing our agreement with Meva shows our continuing commitment to both the product and the industry. The continuation of this long standing supply arrangement gives us another fantastic opportunity to be our customer’s number one choice for formwork.”