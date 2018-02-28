Leeds developer proposes 33-storey PRS tower

Plans for a £160m mixed-use and private rental sector development in Leeds have been unveiled by The Parklane Group.

The proposed INC tower would stand 33 storeys high, providing 45,000 square metres of commercial, residential and leisure space on Wellington Street, close to Leeds inner ring road.

It would have a 198-unit aparthotel, 163 PRS apartments, 200 co-living apartments, almost 4,000 sq m of ‘co-working space’ as well as a bar and restaurant, swimming pool, gym and retail facilities.

Architect BDP has been appointed to develop the design and help bring the scheme forward.

Parklane director Naveen Ahmed said: “INC in Leeds has been designed to be a city defining development, providing a step change in the PRS, co-working, hospitality and retail offer across the north of England. Our vision is formed around not only developing world class facilities, but creating a lifestyle that fits the aspirations of the innovative and dynamic businesses and people in our city. Our ambition for INC in Leeds is to create a stand-out building in the north of England, competing with schemes with a national and international profile. We want this landmark building to become an asset for the city, with accessible public space that enhances the community and offers premier facilities under one roof. This development will be the first of its kind in the UK and a concept that can be rolled out in other cities across the country and internationally.”