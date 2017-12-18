News » Over £20m » Leeds to get £20m aparthotel scheme » published 18 Dec 2017
Leeds to get £20m aparthotel scheme
Leeds City Council has selected local developer Town Centre Securities to lead on a £20m mixed-use scheme in George Street, Leeds.
The development will consist of a single, newly constructed building containing approximately 117 aparthotel units as well as nine ground floor commercial units for shops, cafes and/or bars.
Work on site is expected to start in the first quarter 2019 with completion in 2020. The development will be undertaken as a partnership between Town Centre Securities and Leeds City Council, with the council acquiring a 50% ownership of the completed development.
Edward Ziff, chairman and chief executive at Town Centre Securities, said: "Leeds has seen an influx of visitors and businesses and we are delighted to have secured this scheme to deliver additional accommodation capacity in this sought-after location. We are delighted to be working with Leeds City Council and aparthotel operators and are confident this scheme will further enhance the regeneration of this area of Leeds.”
This article was published on 18 Dec 2017 (last updated on 18 Dec 2017).