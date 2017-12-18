Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue December 19 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Leeds to get £20m aparthotel scheme » published 18 Dec 2017

Leeds to get £20m aparthotel scheme

Leeds City Council has selected local developer Town Centre Securities to lead on a £20m mixed-use scheme in George Street, Leeds.

Work is set to start in 2019 Above: Work is set to start in 2019

The development will consist of a single, newly constructed building containing approximately 117 aparthotel units as well as nine ground floor commercial units for shops, cafes and/or bars.

Work on site is expected to start in the first quarter 2019 with completion in 2020. The development will be undertaken as a partnership between Town Centre Securities and Leeds City Council, with the council acquiring a 50% ownership of the completed development.

Edward Ziff, chairman and chief executive at Town Centre Securities, said: "Leeds has seen an influx of visitors and businesses and we are delighted to have secured this scheme to deliver additional accommodation capacity in this sought-after location. We are delighted to be working with Leeds City Council and aparthotel operators and are confident this scheme will further enhance the regeneration of this area of Leeds.” 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 18 Dec 2017 (last updated on 18 Dec 2017).

More News Channels