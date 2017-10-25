News » UK » Lendlease manager joins Ogilvie board » published 25 Oct 2017
Lendlease manager joins Ogilvie board
Richard Jenkins has joined the board of Ogilvie Construction as commercial director, taking over from George Mackie who has retired.
As Ogilvie’s commercial director, Richard Jenkins will oversee surveying. He is a veteran of the Scottish construction sector with more than 25 years’ experience of managing major projects.
He joins Ogilvie Construction from Lendlease, where he had been a senior commercial manager since 2007. He previously spent 20 years with John Laing and subsequently Laing O’Rourke, having joined as a quantity surveyor in 1987.
Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “He brings a wealth of experience to the business and is an important addition to the team, which is focused on delivering the highest standards of quality and service to our customers.”
This article was published on 25 Oct 2017 (last updated on 25 Oct 2017).