Lendlease wins Euston developer role

HS2 and Network Rail have selected Lendlease to lead the planning and development of Euston station and surrounding area.

As master development partner for Euston, Lendlease will work with the Greater London Authority and London Borough of Camden to develop a masterplan for the 54ha station site and take forward development opportunities once station construction is complete.

It is reckoned that the mixed-use development could include up to 1,700 new homes.

HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston said: “The arrival of HS2 gives us a unique opportunity to transform the wider Euston station site, opening up the station to the surrounding community with new streets and public realm as well as opportunities to unlock thousands of new jobs and homes, anchored around a common masterplan vision.

“It was great to see such a strong competition and I’m pleased to welcome Lendlease to the team. Their experience of delivering some of the world’s most challenging transport and development projects will be vital as we move forward with this exciting new phase in the story of Euston station.”

The £1.65bn project will include a new interchange with the London Underground, combining Euston and Euston Square for the first time and including provision for a future connection to a potential Crossrail 2.

HS2 Ltd recently announced a shortlist of bidders in the running to build the station, and appointed consulting engineer Ove Arup & Partners, working with Grimshaw Architects, to take forward the design. The main construction phase is due to begin in 2019 with the first HS2 services arriving in 2026.

Lendlease worked with several consultants on the Euston bid, including Prior & Partners, Grimshaw, Arup, BIG, AHMM, Haworth Tomkins, Asif Khan and Aecom.

Lendlease international chief executive Dan Labbad said: “We are proud and excited to be selected as preferred bidder to deliver the Euston OSD in partnership with HS2, Network Rail, London Borough of Camden, GLA and wider stakeholders. We believe this is a fantastic project in a key area of London which will provide opportunity for all and act as a catalyst for wider UK growth.”

Network Rail Property managing director David Biggs said: “Like our award-winning work at nearby King’s Cross, which attracted £2.2bn of private investment including new offices, jobs and homes, we will work to transform Euston station to meet modern needs and act as a catalyst for wider regeneration. With this transformation and the arrival of HS2, Euston station quarter will become a new thriving London destination which meets the needs of passengers and local communities.”