Lendlease picked for One Triton Square makeover

Lendlease has signed a £144m deal to be main contractor for British Land’s redevelopment of One Triton Square office building in London.

The overall £200m scheme, designed by architect Arup Associates, involves refurbishing and extending the 330,000 sq ft One Triton Square to provide 500,000 sq ft of modern, flexible office space as well as new retail units and a gym.

One Triton Square was purpose-built for the First National Bank of Chicago and opened in 1997 on British Land’s Regent’s Place campus near Euston station in London. The original design provided a large trading floor on the first floor, with offices above, on either side of an unusually large atrium. It will now be converted for more flexible office space. [See our previous report here.]

Construction work will begin in March 2018 and will involve significant refurbishment works including demolition, piling, structural alterations and strengthening, three new floors and a reduced atrium, as well as extensive works to the facade.

It will be the headquarters of digital communications specialist Dentsu Aegis Network.

Lendlease worked on the original construction of Regent’s Place in the 1990s and has its own European head office on the campus.

Neil Martin, managing director of Lendlease’s European construction business, said: “We are really excited to be working with our long-standing client British Land on this transformational project. We know Regent’s Place very well, having been involved in the construction of what is now a truly landmark mixed-use campus in the heart of central London.”

The contract award continues the recent success of Lendlease in London, where it is building Google’s new HQ in King’s Cross and 150 Bishopsgate, a 43-storey hotel and residential scheme in the City of London.

Lendlease’s relationship with British Land dates back to 1998, when it worked on the Broadgate office campus. Lendlease has since worked with British Land on a number of commercial office projects, including several buildings at Regent’s Place.