Lendlease team signs deal for $6bn Australian tunnel

A consortium of Lendlease, John Holland, Bouygues Construction and Capella Capital has signed the contract for the Melbourne Metro Tunnel in Australia.

The Cross Yarra Partnership had been named in July as preferred bidder for the AU$6bn contract to finance, design, construct and maintain the tunnel and stations (link opens in new tab).

The team’s designers are Arcadis, Arup and WSP.

The consortium will build twin 9km tunnels and five new underground stations at North Melbourne (Arden), Parkville, State Library, Town Hall and Anzac. Lendlease also has rights to deliver the over-site development at Town Hall Station.

Craig Laslett, Lendlease CEO Engineering and Services, said the Melbourne Metro Tunnel Project would not only revolutionise the way people moved around the world’s most liveable city but would act as a catalyst for urban renewal across the central business district and beyond. “In delivering Melbourne Metro Tunnel project - one of the biggest public transport projects in Victoria’s history – Lendlease is delighted to play a role in helping Melbourne cement its status as the world’s most liveable city." He added that a project of this scale will create unprecedented opportunities for local employment and procurement.