Lewisham Council selects Grainger for housing partnership

The London Borough of Lewisham has selected Grainger, the UK's largest listed residential landlord, for a partnership to develop and own private rented accommodation in the borough.

The partnership will develop 232 homes on a site at Besson Street in New Cross, as well as a health centre for the local community, new office space for the New Cross Gate Trust and an outdoor gym.

Lewisham Council and Grainger have yet to finalise the legal agreement and are expected to formally launch their partnership in spring 2018.