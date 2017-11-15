News » Over £20m » Liverpool seeks contractor for £50m cruise ship terminal » published 15 Nov 2017
Liverpool seeks contractor for £50m cruise ship terminal
Liverpool City Council is advertising a £50m construction contract to design and build a new terminal for cruise ships.
The council is looking to engage a main contractor initially on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis to help develop the design
The second stage will be the award of the construction contract for a new cruise liner terminal at the Princes Jetty site on the River Mersey.
Consulting engineer Ramboll was engaged by Liverpool City Council in May to work up the terminal plans, along with architect Stride Treglown, cost manager Gardiner & Theobald, planning consultant JLL and landscape architect Hyland Edgar Driver.
Last year more than 60 cruise ships docked in Liverpool, up from 15 in 2011, and the council wants to capitalise on this growth by creating a new passenger and baggage facility complete with passport control, lounge, café, toilets, taxi rank and vehicle pick up point.
The new cruise liner terminal is to be built on a suspended deck structure at the Princes Jetty site. Work also involves the erection of a vehicular link span bridge and pedestrian bridge/walkway to connect the new terminal to the existing landing stage. There will also be improvements to the existing landing stage, including modification of existing buildings.
The procurement documents are available at procontract.due-north.com
