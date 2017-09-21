London Underground workers to be tagged with proximity alerts

OnGrade’s SiteZone systems are to be used by London Underground on its Four Lines Modernisation Programme.

London Underground will also be the first UK company to use SiteZone iNstant – the UK’s first wireless proximity warning alarm system.

OnGrade has signed a contract to supply its radio frequency identification (RFID) proximity warning systems, SiteZone EasyFit and SiteZone iNstant, on plant and delivery vehicles used on London Underground’s Four Lines Modernisation Programme.

The SiteZone system will be used on construction plant, including excavators and telehandlers, involved in the re-building of signalling and control system infrastructure.

SiteZone systems are designed to prevent collisions between pedestrians and vehicles. Workers have RFID tags on their hard hats. The pedestrian and vehicle transmitters communicate with each other. The on-board receiver detects the location of tag-wearing

By using SiteZone’s data capture features, London Underground will monitor any workers’ behavioural changes towards safety awareness. When the OnGrade telematics system, Oversite is introduced to the project, data can be viewed live and reports can be generated daily across the 32 sites involved.

OnGrade director Gary Escott said: “SiteZone continues to make a positive impact on improving site safety. We have every confidence in the SiteZone system and safety awareness culture it creates wherever it is used. We are so pleased that London Underground has approached us so that they too can benefit from SiteZone on their project.”