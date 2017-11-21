Lorry ban for scaffolder

The owner of a Blaydon-on-Tyne scaffolding business has lost his transport licence and been disqualified from running vehicles for two years.

Traffic commissioner for northeast England Tim Blackmore said that scaffolding boss Craig Scott posed a ‘serious risk to road safety’.

Scott had been serially non-compliant and had shown no evidence that he would meet safety and licensing standards in the future.

The industry regulator’s decision, following a public inquiry in Leeds on 8th November 2017, means that Scott can no longer operate HGVs in connection with his scaffolding business.

“Trust in this operator is broken,” the traffic commissioner said in his written decision.

The transport operating licence held by Craig Scott was called to a public inquiry after government inspectors found one his vehicles was bring driven without MOT certification and road tax. Mr Scott was driving the vehicle himself when it was stopped in Newcastle.

Mr Scott subsequently failed to cooperate with a Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) examiner investigating the illegal operations, twice failing to make himself available for interview.

Records available to the enforcement agency also revealed that the vehicle stopped in Newcastle had failed its previous MOT because of a number of brake related faults.