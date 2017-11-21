News » UK » Lorry ban for scaffolder » published 21 Nov 2017
Lorry ban for scaffolder
The owner of a Blaydon-on-Tyne scaffolding business has lost his transport licence and been disqualified from running vehicles for two years.
Traffic commissioner for northeast England Tim Blackmore said that scaffolding boss Craig Scott posed a ‘serious risk to road safety’.
Scott had been serially non-compliant and had shown no evidence that he would meet safety and licensing standards in the future.
The industry regulator’s decision, following a public inquiry in Leeds on 8th November 2017, means that Scott can no longer operate HGVs in connection with his scaffolding business.
“Trust in this operator is broken,” the traffic commissioner said in his written decision.
The transport operating licence held by Craig Scott was called to a public inquiry after government inspectors found one his vehicles was bring driven without MOT certification and road tax. Mr Scott was driving the vehicle himself when it was stopped in Newcastle.
Mr Scott subsequently failed to cooperate with a Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) examiner investigating the illegal operations, twice failing to make himself available for interview.
Records available to the enforcement agency also revealed that the vehicle stopped in Newcastle had failed its previous MOT because of a number of brake related faults.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 21 Nov 2017 (last updated on 21 Nov 2017).