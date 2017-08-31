Louis Berger picked for 820km of Indian road upgrades

Louis Berger has been awarded a consultancy contract to prepare detailed designs for 820km of road upgrades in India.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the contract for two major packages of work in as part of the Bharatmala - Pariyojna scheme. The aim is to improve the movement of freight.

“These projects will make the roads wider, safer and more efficient while protecting the environment and enabling local and regional economic development,” said Kshitish Nadgauda, senior vice president and managing director for Louis Berger in Asia.

The two roads to be modernised under the project are the highway between the state of Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry in the Indian southern peninsula, and the road that links the nearby states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

Louis Berger will first establish the technical, economic and financial viability of the road modernisation projects. The firm will then prepare the design and carry out all necessary studies to support interstate four- or six-lane roads and the development of economic transport corridors. It will also assess various funding options for the works.

The projects will include road widening and realignment and repaving as well as upgrades to intersections, bridges, bypasses and service roads. New toll plazas will also be designed and there will be improvements aimed at improving traffic flow. Louis Berger’s multidisciplinary team will also draft tender documents and support the client during the procurement process.