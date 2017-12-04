News » Up To £20m » Lovell lands £13m partnership scheme » published 4 Dec 2017
Lovell lands £13m partnership scheme
Lovell has started site preparation for a £13.2m housing development near Lincoln.
Lovell will begin construction work in the new year on 73 homes in the Lincolnshire village of Branston. Lovell will build 47 properties for private sale and 26 affordable homes for housing provider Longhurst Group.
The Spires development will be a mix of traditional detached and semi-detached houses, varying in size from one bedroom to four bedrooms, alongside the village playing fields.
