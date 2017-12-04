Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Tue December 05 2017

News » Up To £20m » Lovell lands £13m partnership scheme » published 4 Dec 2017

Lovell lands £13m partnership scheme

Lovell has started site preparation for a £13.2m housing development near Lincoln.

Lovell will begin construction work in the new year on 73 homes in the Lincolnshire village of Branston. Lovell will build 47 properties for private sale and 26 affordable homes for housing provider Longhurst Group.

The Spires development will be a mix of traditional detached and semi-detached houses, varying in size from one bedroom to four bedrooms, alongside the village playing fields.

 

 

 

This article was published on 4 Dec 2017 (last updated on 4 Dec 2017).

