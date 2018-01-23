Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed January 24 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Up To £20m » Lovell plans £8m Sleaford development » published 23 Jan 2018

Lovell plans £8m Sleaford development

Partnership developer Lovell is planning a £7.7m development of family homes for open market sale in Lincolnshire.

Lovell, part of the Morgan Sindall Group, expects to begin work by spring 2018 on building 36 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses on land off The Crescent and Roxburgh Drive at Greylees, three miles from Sleaford.

The new homes are the latest to be built through the redevelopment of the grounds of the former Rauceby Hospital.

The houses will use a traditional mix of brickwork, stone, render and slate grey tiles, reflecting the traditional character of homes in nearby Rauceby. Hedgerows and trees along the boundary of the development will be retained and reinforced with new planting of native species.

The Greylees scheme is the latest in a series of land-led residential developments secured by Lovell’s Eastern regional business over the past six months. They include: a £30m waterside development of 147 homes at Doncaster Lakeside; The Coppice, a £12m development of 47 homes at Chapel-en-le-Frith; and The Spires, a £13.2m, 73-home scheme at Branston, near Lincoln.

 

 

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 23 Jan 2018 (last updated on 23 Jan 2018).

More News Channels