Lovell plans £8m Sleaford development

Partnership developer Lovell is planning a £7.7m development of family homes for open market sale in Lincolnshire.

Lovell, part of the Morgan Sindall Group, expects to begin work by spring 2018 on building 36 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses on land off The Crescent and Roxburgh Drive at Greylees, three miles from Sleaford.

The new homes are the latest to be built through the redevelopment of the grounds of the former Rauceby Hospital.

The houses will use a traditional mix of brickwork, stone, render and slate grey tiles, reflecting the traditional character of homes in nearby Rauceby. Hedgerows and trees along the boundary of the development will be retained and reinforced with new planting of native species.

The Greylees scheme is the latest in a series of land-led residential developments secured by Lovell’s Eastern regional business over the past six months. They include: a £30m waterside development of 147 homes at Doncaster Lakeside; The Coppice, a £12m development of 47 homes at Chapel-en-le-Frith; and The Spires, a £13.2m, 73-home scheme at Branston, near Lincoln.