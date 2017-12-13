Lovell preps £30m Doncaster housing scheme

Lovell has unveiled plans for a £30m waterside residential development in Doncaster.

The Morgan Sindall subsidiary will build 147 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes – nearly all for open market sale – on a 5.6-hectare site at Doncaster Lakeside, two miles southeast of the town centre.

Lovell is set to start preparatory work right away before beginning construction work on the new homes in summer 2018. The first homes for sale are expected to be ready in 2019 with the overall development set to be completed in 2022.

The Doncaster Lakeside scheme is the latest in a series of major land-led developments finalised by Lovell’s Eastern regional business since August 2017. They include: The Coppice, a £12m development of 47 homes at Chapel-en-le-Frith in the Peak District; and The Spires, a £13.2m, 73-home scheme at Branston, near Lincoln.

“This scheme sets the seal on an excellent 12 months for Lovell Eastern,” said regional managing director Robert Adams. Lovell’s forward order book in the region now exceeds £100m.