Lovell pushes on with Sandwell's cladding

Sandwell Council has appointed Lovell to carry out a £9.7m improvement programme for three blocks of flats at the Lion Farm Estate, Oldbury in the West Midlands.

The internal and external refurbishment involves cladding three 1960s tower blocks – Harry Price, Hackwood and Wallace Houses. Work starts this month (August 2017) and should take 18 months to complete.

The upgrading programme will include new windows, balcony doors and panels, and the fitting of insulated external cladding that the council says will be “fire-resistant” and “of the highest standard”. Lovell will also install new lifts and new door entry systems, create extra car parking, carry out landscaping and the redecoration of communal areas.

Altogether, the 13-storey blocks house more than 200 individual flats. Residents will remain in occupation during the refurbishment.

Lovell has been working in the area as one of Sandwell Council’s refurbishment partners since 2005 and has committed itself to a substantial community outreach programme as part of the latest contract – with local training and community initiatives, including CV-writing guidance and training for job interviews. It has also promised to help out at a local food bank and do school visits promoting construction as a career as well as warning children not to use building sites as playgrounds.