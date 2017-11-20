Lovell seeks East Anglian suppliers

Lovell is inviting construction subcontractors in East Anglian to meet its buyers at a supply chain event in King’s Lynn next week.

Morgan Sindall’s house-building division is looking for suppliers to help support its developments across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

“We’re hoping that as many local subcontractors as possible will come along on the day,” said Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler. “It’s an opportunity to get to know our project teams and find out more about us and the work we’re doing in King’s Lynn and across East Anglia. We place a high value on our supply chain partners and are always interested in meeting subcontractors with the right expertise and experience to work with us. Providing opportunities for firms in the area to get involved with our schemes is an important part of ensuring that local communities benefit from the investment we provide.”

Lovell is set to complete over 290 properties in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex this year with a regional forward order book now valued at £221m. Major projects on which it is currently working in King’s Lynn include the £19.9m Orchard Place development.

The Meet the Buyer event will be held at the Wembley Room, Alive Lynnsport, Greenpark Avenue, King’s Lynn PE30 2NB from 7am to 1pm on Thursday 30th November.

The event is free but registration (by clicking here) is recommended.