News » Plant » Loxam expands with Dublin acquisition » published 5 Dec 2017
Loxam expands with Dublin acquisition
Rental business Loxam has acquired Irish company Swan Plant Hire from its shareholders.
Swan was founded more than 45 years ago and operates two branches located in Dublin.
Loxam president Gérard Déprez said: “This acquisition will allow Loxam to strengthen its position in the Dublin area alongside its Loxam Access branch, and to diversify and complete its equipment range. We are happy to extend our footprint in this dynamic country where Loxam has been operating an equipment rental business for 18 years, and we are pleased to welcome the Swan employees to Loxam. Loxam operates a network of more than 725 branches across 13 countries in Europe.
Brian Connolly, Managing Director, added: “We are convinced that the acquisition of Swan by Loxam is a great opportunity for our employees to join the European leader in the equipment rental industry. We trust that this acquisition will allow Swan to benefit from Loxam expertise and global growth prospects. We will keep following Swan’s further development with interest."
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 5 Dec 2017 (last updated on 5 Dec 2017).
More News Channels
- Building site census reveals full extent of reliance on migrant labour
- Construction output makes modest rebound
- Van Elle founder labelled disruptive by board he seeks to control
- Unions take aim at Deeside energy plant contractor
- New M20 junction to facilitate Ashford’s growth
- Click here to browse all articles
- Building site census reveals full extent of reliance on migrant labour
- Strong third quarter sales for builders merchants
- Housing supply hits 10-year high
- Construction endures two consecutive quarters of decline
- Construction continues to grow but contractors' profits seep away
- Click here to browse all articles