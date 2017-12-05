Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue December 05 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » Loxam expands with Dublin acquisition » published 5 Dec 2017

Loxam expands with Dublin acquisition

Rental business Loxam has acquired Irish company Swan Plant Hire from its shareholders.

Swan’s branches in Dublin will operate alongside Loxam Access Above: Swan’s branches in Dublin will operate alongside Loxam Access

Swan was founded more than 45 years ago and operates two branches located in Dublin.

Loxam president Gérard Déprez said: “This acquisition will allow Loxam to strengthen its position in the Dublin area alongside its Loxam Access branch, and to diversify and complete its equipment range. We are happy to extend our footprint in this dynamic country where Loxam has been operating an equipment rental business for 18 years, and we are pleased to welcome the Swan employees to Loxam. Loxam operates a network of more than 725 branches across 13 countries in Europe.

Brian Connolly, Managing Director, added: “We are convinced that the acquisition of Swan by Loxam is a great opportunity for our employees to join the European leader in the equipment rental industry. We trust that this acquisition will allow Swan to benefit from Loxam expertise and global growth prospects. We will keep following Swan’s further development with interest."

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 5 Dec 2017 (last updated on 5 Dec 2017).

More News Channels