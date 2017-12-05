Loxam expands with Dublin acquisition

Rental business Loxam has acquired Irish company Swan Plant Hire from its shareholders.

Swan was founded more than 45 years ago and operates two branches located in Dublin.

Loxam president Gérard Déprez said: “This acquisition will allow Loxam to strengthen its position in the Dublin area alongside its Loxam Access branch, and to diversify and complete its equipment range. We are happy to extend our footprint in this dynamic country where Loxam has been operating an equipment rental business for 18 years, and we are pleased to welcome the Swan employees to Loxam. Loxam operates a network of more than 725 branches across 13 countries in Europe.

Brian Connolly, Managing Director, added: “We are convinced that the acquisition of Swan by Loxam is a great opportunity for our employees to join the European leader in the equipment rental industry. We trust that this acquisition will allow Swan to benefit from Loxam expertise and global growth prospects. We will keep following Swan’s further development with interest."