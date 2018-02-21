L&T bags city-wide water contract

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has won an order worth INR16.8bn (£185m) to revamp the entire water supply system serving the Indian city of Pune.

The contract for Pune Municipal Corporation involves the study, survey, investigation, assessment, design validation and revamping of the system.

Pune Municipal Corporation has launched an ambitious plan to transform the prevailing intermittent water supply into 24/7 pressurised water supply and implement 100% smart metering covering every household in the city over the next 5 years. The scheme envisages a substantial reduction in ‘non-revenue water’ (NRW) by plugging sources of loss and upgrading the entire system. Pune is the first metropolitan city in India planning execution of a project of this nature at such a large scale.

“We are delighted to have bagged this very prestigious order which has the potential to be a game-changer in the realm of water infrastructure development,” said S Rajavel, senior vice president and head of water and smart world communication at L&T Construction.

The scope of the project includes supply, laying, testing and commissioning of water transmission pipelines, optical fibre cable ducts, construction of sumps and household connections along with associated works.