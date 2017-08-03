L&T lands Mauritius light rail project

Larsen & Toubro is to design and build a light rail system in Mauritius under a contract worth MUR18.8bn (£415m).

The order has been placed by Metro Express, a company owned by the government of Mauritius.

The 26km integrated light rail-based urban transit system will connect Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis and will have 19 stations, two of which will be elevated. The alignment will connect three major bus interchanges, enabling multimodal urban transport.

In addition to the stations, the project’s scope will include the construction of viaducts and bridges, track works, electric traction systems, ticketing and passenger information systems and the integration of the line with road traffic. The contract also covers signalling systems, the procurement of rolling stock and construction of depots along.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months but L&T has committed to delivering a priority section of 13km in 24 months.

“This order is perfectly in sync with our strategy to expand L&T’s railways business into markets beyond India and we are extremely happy to have found a foothold in the African continent,” said Rajeev Jyoti, CEO of the Railways Strategic Business Unit, which resides within the Transportation Infrastructure business of L&T Construction. “We are already building the Riyadh and Doha metros apart from 17 other metros in India and with this project we are looking forward to spreading our influence in Africa too.”