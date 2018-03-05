L&T wins office and utility schemes

The construction arm of India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won new orders worth INR15.9bn (£176m) for utility and office construction projects.

Among the projects is provision of an integrated infrastructure package in Udaipur as part of the development of smart infrastructure in the city. The scope of work includes design, rehabilitation and upgrades covering the water network, sewerage and power networks as well as a water treatment Plant. Tasks include laying underground cables for power and telecoms, repaving of roads and the provision of stormwater drains, utility ducts and other associated works.

An order has also been secured for rural water supply and sanitation in Odisha for providing water supply to a number of districts there. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of intake wells, water treatment plants.

L&T has also been appointed by Dholera Industrial City Development for the design and construction of works including industrial effluent pumping stations in Gujarat.

The office construction contract, worth INR5.4bn is for construction of an IT park in Hyderabad. The scope of the project includes building four office towers with connected corridors and a common three-level basement parking, to be completed in stringent timelines. L&T’s roles include civil works; mechanical, electrical and plumbing; finishes and external areas.