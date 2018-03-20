L&T to build 222km of Indian freight corridor

Larsen & Toubro has beaten five other companies to win a contract to build a 222km stretch of dedicated freight rail corridor in India.

The INR28.8bn (£313m) contract with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) is for the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Mumbai.

L&T Construction’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order involves construction of 222-route-kilometres of a single-track corridor from Khurja to Pilkhani in Uttar Pradesh. It is Larsen & Toubro’s first contract on the eastern corridor; L&T has already won a 71% share of the civil packages and all the electrical packages for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

DFCCIL is a special purpose vehicle of the Indian Railways, mandated to build dedicated freight corridors. The project will be funded by World Bank (WB) and is a part of the 1,856 km Eastern Corridor proposed between Ludhiana (Punjab) and Dankuni (West Bengal).

The scope of work includes construction of single railway track including yards, 75 major and 588 minor bridges, modification to one rail overbridge, four rail flyovers and 21 stations along with construction of all associated works.