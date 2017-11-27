News » International » L&T wins Bangalore runway project » published 27 Nov 2017
L&T wins Bangalore runway project
Larsen & Toubro has won a contract worth 13.6bn rupees (£157m) to build a new runway in Bangalore, India.
The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project is at Kempegowda International Airport. The work involves construction of the new South Parallel Runway together with apron and associated works including taxiway systems, pavement and drainage works, ancillary buildings and associated infrastructure.
The work will be completed in phases.
