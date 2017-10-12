Mabey expands UK hire team

Bridge and engineering services specialist Mabey has bolstered its major projects and contracts sales teams with some new recruits.

Ian Tattersall and John Horton have recently joined as major projects managers for the north and south respectively; Andrew Jackson and Mark Taylor have joined as regional sales managers.

In the major projects team, John Horton and Ian Tattersall are both returning to the company, having worked for Mabey before

As sales manager for major projects in the north, Ian Tattersall will be based in the company’s Garswood office. He returns to Mabey following two years as technical sales lead at RMD Kwikform. Before this, he spent four years with Mabey as an area sales representative.

John Horton joins the team in Hatfield as project manager for the south. He has spent three years as UK sales director at Doka and two years previously as a regional sales director at Mabey.

In the regional sales team, Andrew Jackson becomes sales manager for the west and Mark Taylor for the east, working alongside sales manager John O’Donnell.

Andrew Jackson has previously worked for Groundwork North Wales, as head of commercial, and as major account manager at Gap Group.

Mark Taylor joins from Adapt Formwork, where he was a regional sales manager.

Chief executive Gordon MacDonald said: “The expertise we’re injecting at both a local and national level means we can continue driving innovation throughout the business whilst selling and managing projects quickly, safely and efficiently.”