Mabey provides trio of bridges for Pakistan town

Mabey is providing three permanent bridges for a mountainous town in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The permanent bridges in the town of Skardu will connect local communities to the main road network, enabling goods to be transported into and out of the region.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which is installing the bridges on behalf of the National Highway Authority, will receive the bridges on site, along with guidance on how to install the bridge from Mabey’s on-site team.

Bridge and engineering services specialist Mabey is using its Delta Bridge system for the structures. The Tungush Nullah, Alam and Sapper Shaheed steel bridges span 45m, 103m and 137m respectively.

They will have full highway loading capability and will replace bridges that are currently not suitable for modern road traffic.

Mabey Bridge chief executive Michael Treacy said: “We have tackled multiple connectivity problems in Pakistan, particularly those regions hit by catastrophic earthquakes and remote, mountainous areas such as Skardu. The bridging and expert support we provide has created an excellent relationship with the Frontier Works Organisation, and this is the third project we have delivered for them in recent years.” He added that Mabey looks forward to continued work with its in-country partner, Jaffer Brothers and developing the critical infrastructure that will help such communities build and grow.

The Mabey Delta Bridge is a pre-fabricated modular bridging system suited for long-spanning permanent applications on main highways or in rural areas. It uses standardised, interchangeable steel components with full highway loading capability to provide permanent, lightweight, steel bridging which can be configured for clear spans of up to 100m. It can also be supplied in multiple spans, supported on intermediate piers.