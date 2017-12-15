News » International » Mabey provides trio of bridges for Pakistan town » published 15 Dec 2017
Mabey provides trio of bridges for Pakistan town
Mabey is providing three permanent bridges for a mountainous town in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region.
The permanent bridges in the town of Skardu will connect local communities to the main road network, enabling goods to be transported into and out of the region.
The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which is installing the bridges on behalf of the National Highway Authority, will receive the bridges on site, along with guidance on how to install the bridge from Mabey’s on-site team.
Bridge and engineering services specialist Mabey is using its Delta Bridge system for the structures. The Tungush Nullah, Alam and Sapper Shaheed steel bridges span 45m, 103m and 137m respectively.
They will have full highway loading capability and will replace bridges that are currently not suitable for modern road traffic.
Mabey Bridge chief executive Michael Treacy said: “We have tackled multiple connectivity problems in Pakistan, particularly those regions hit by catastrophic earthquakes and remote, mountainous areas such as Skardu. The bridging and expert support we provide has created an excellent relationship with the Frontier Works Organisation, and this is the third project we have delivered for them in recent years.” He added that Mabey looks forward to continued work with its in-country partner, Jaffer Brothers and developing the critical infrastructure that will help such communities build and grow.
The Mabey Delta Bridge is a pre-fabricated modular bridging system suited for long-spanning permanent applications on main highways or in rural areas. It uses standardised, interchangeable steel components with full highway loading capability to provide permanent, lightweight, steel bridging which can be configured for clear spans of up to 100m. It can also be supplied in multiple spans, supported on intermediate piers.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 15 Dec 2017 (last updated on 15 Dec 2017).