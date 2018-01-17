Mabey to install five Malaysian bridges

Mabey is set to install five of its Compact 200 (C200) bridges in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

The project will bring the total number of bridges that Mabey and local distributor CT One will have installed in the country over the past five years to 89.

Sarawak, which is known for its dense rainforest, has a landscape makes connectivity extremely difficult for local people. An estimated 42% of people in the state live in rural areas, making travel difficult and necessities expensive. Mabey is working with the Royal Engineers Regiment of the Malaysian Army to tackle the problem and link up communities in the area.

The new 51-metre double-lane bridges are suitable for road traffic and have a footpath for pedestrians. The local military and CT-One will receive the bridges on site, along with guidance on how to install them from Mabey Bridge’s on-site team.

Michael Treacy, CEO of Mabey Bridge, said: “Rural connectivity is a pressing issue, so we’re thrilled to be working with the Malaysian government to help improve connectivity. The compact nature of the C200 means we can provide robust, quick and easy-to-install bridges for these rural communities, making that all important connection between hard-to-reach yet economically vital areas.”

This development, and others in the Malaysian region, is part of the Rural Basic Infrastructure Development Programme set up by the Malaysian government in 2010 to fast-track and improve basic infrastructure across the country. The investments aim to ensure that all those living in rural areas are connected to the road network, and have access to housing, electricity and clean water.

The bridges, which can each be installed in 7-10 days, will enable faster, safer and more efficient access for the area’s rural communities. This in turn will reduce the cost of transporting vital goods and significantly shorten travel times for local people. In the last five years, Mabey has worked to tackle multiple connectivity problems in Malaysia, including a recent project in Miri, where five bridge river crossings were built to connect the town to its larger neighbour, Marudi.

The C200 is Mabey’s most widely used modular bridging product, with a heritage that stretches back over 70 years to the original Bailey Bridge system. The compact bridge can be used for both permanent and temporary applications.