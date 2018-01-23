Mace picked for £24m Chester outlets expansion

Mace has been named main contractor for a £23.8m expansion of the Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet shopping park in Chester.

Mace has been appointed by TH Real Estate, owner of the centre; McArthur Glen, as operator of the Cheshire Oaks Outlet, is working in a development management role for the scheme.

The expansion will create more than 25,000 sq ft of extra space for more shops and car parking. A new footbridge will improve access for local residents.

Mace is expected to complete the job by December 2018.

Mace has worked with TH Real Estate on other projects, including 70 St.Mary Axe and 1-19 New Oxford Street, both in London.

Mace regional director Neil Hennessey said: “We’re very proud to be appointed to deliver the extension of Cheshire Oaks. It’s a great win for the Leeds-based regional team at Mace, and we are looking forward to working with the local community to deliver tremendous benefits for the wider area as a whole.”

Gareth Lewis, Mace’s chief operating officer for construction, added: “One of our core strengths as a business is the successful long-term partnerships we build with our clients – and our appointment on this project is a great demonstration of the importance of those relationships.”